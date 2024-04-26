AIRLINK 80.55 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.44%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
DFML 34.79 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (4.82%)
DGKC 76.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
FCCL 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
FFBL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.69%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HBL 118.45 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.44%)
HUBC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.12%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 4.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 37.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.43%)
OGDC 137.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.22%)
PAEL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
PIAA 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.34%)
PIBTL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
PPL 113.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.31%)
PRL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
PTC 14.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
SNGP 66.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.23%)
SSGC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TELE 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 71.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.25%)
UNITY 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.14%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
BR100 7,590 Increased By 64.4 (0.86%)
BR30 24,769 Increased By 119.8 (0.49%)
KSE100 72,446 Increased By 474.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 23,926 Increased By 177.4 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices on track to snap two-week losing streak

Reuters Published April 26, 2024 Updated April 26, 2024 12:08pm

Oil prices rose on Friday, on track to end higher this week after two straight weeks of losses, after a top US official expressed optimism over economic growth and as supply concerns lingered due to conflicts in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures gained 47 cents, or 0.5%, to $89.48 a barrel at 0640 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose by 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $84.01 a barrel.

For the week, Brent has gained 2.4% so far, while WTI is up 0.9%.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters on Thursday that US GDP growth for the first quarter could be revised higher, and inflation will ease after a clutch of “peculiar” factors held the economy to its weakest showing in nearly two years.

US economic growth was likely stronger than suggested by weaker-than-expected quarterly data, she said.

Oil eases on US fuel demand concerns

Data showed that economic growth slowed in the first quarter, and prior to Yellen’s comments, tremors from an acceleration in inflation had weighed on oil prices as investors calculated that the Federal Reserve would not cut interest rates before September.

Elsewhere, supply concerns as tensions continue in the Middle East also buoyed prices early in the session. Israel stepped up air strikes on Rafah after saying it would evacuate civilians from the southern Gazan city and launch an all-out assault despite allies’ warnings this could cause mass casualties.

Oil US crude oil Brent crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices on track to snap two-week losing streak

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar

Prices of petrol, diesel likely to be slashed

‘Case study of 2022 floods’: ADB warns of big climate disasters

PBC floats 5-year ‘exports charter and imports substitution plan’

India begins voting in second phase of giant election as Modi vs Gandhi campaign heats up

Operations: KAPCO reluctant to opt for CTBCM

Govt has given two airbases to US, claims Omar

Annual rental value property: Sindh govt given three months to legislate on levy of tax

Tax law amendment bill to prove another piece of ineffective legislation?

Read more stories