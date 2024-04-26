AIRLINK 80.55 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.44%)
Intra-day update: rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 26 Apr, 2024 11:32am

The Pakistani rupee registered a minor gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.07% in the opening hours of trading against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 10:20am, the rupee was hovering at 278.28, a gain of Re0.20 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the rupee closed at 278.48, lower by Re0.08 or 0.03%.

In a key development, gross inflows under the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) rose to $7.66 billion by end of March 2024 since its launching in September 2020.

According to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Pakistan received fresh inflows of $182 million under RDA in March 2024 compared to $141 million arrived in Feb 2024, an increase of 29 percent.

Globally, the yen hit its weakest in three decades against the US dollar after the Bank of Japan left interest rates on hold on Friday, keeping traders on edge as to when and to what degree authorities in Tokyo may intervene.

Elsewhere the dollar had dipped on softer-than-expected US growth data, even as Treasury yields rose on a hotter-than-expected inflation indicator.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose in early trade on Friday, as players took stock of the US Treasury secretary’s comments that the country’s economy is likely in a stronger position than indicated by weak first-quarter data, coupled with supply concerns as conflict continues in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures gained 34 cents, or 0.38%, to $89.35 a barrel at 1211 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose by 33 cents, or 0.39%, to $83.90 a barrel.

This is an intra-day update

