LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (January 30, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.30471 4.30514 4.32057 0.07371
Libor 1 Month 4.56971 4.51314 4.56971 0.10629
Libor 3 Month 4.82529 4.81557 4.82971 0.30271
Libor 6 Month 5.10229 5.10200 5.22529 0.52314
Libor 1 Year 5.31614 5.34729 5.66643 0.92971
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
