LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (January 30, 2023).
Published 31 Jan, 2023 06:27am
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (January 30, 2023).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     4.30471   4.30514   4.32057   0.07371
Libor 1 Month       4.56971   4.51314   4.56971   0.10629
Libor 3 Month       4.82529   4.81557   4.82971   0.30271
Libor 6 Month       5.10229   5.10200   5.22529   0.52314
Libor 1 Year        5.31614   5.34729   5.66643   0.92971
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

