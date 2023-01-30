AVN 63.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.57%)
BAFL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.99%)
BOP 4.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
DGKC 40.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.7%)
EPCL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.62%)
FCCL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.68%)
FFL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.32%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
HUBC 61.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.29%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
KAPCO 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
KEL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.34%)
MLCF 20.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.66%)
NETSOL 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.12%)
OGDC 86.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.84%)
PPL 76.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-2.88%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.12%)
SNGP 40.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
TPLP 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.44%)
TRG 109.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.55%)
UNITY 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 3,967 Decreased By -58.9 (-1.46%)
BR30 14,185 Decreased By -217.7 (-1.51%)
KSE100 39,871 Decreased By -579.3 (-1.43%)
KSE30 14,898 Decreased By -212.2 (-1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 falls over 500 points in aftermath of Peshawar blast

  • Fears of tough decisions during upcoming visit of IMF officials could drag market lower
BR Web Desk Published January 30, 2023 Updated January 30, 2023 05:22pm
Follow us

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) faced a jolt on Monday as the KSE-100 Index fell over 500 points in the aftermath of a blast at a Peshawar mosque that left many dead and injured, as worsening security conditions signalled difficult times ahead for the country.

By the end of the session, the KSE-100 Index was down 579.26 points or 1.43% to trade at 39,871.27.

Intra-day update: rupee hits 270 against US dollar as the great fall continues

Market participants are also concerned about the upcoming visit of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation to Pakistan and the expected mini-budget which is expected to burden the common man.

Following an upward open, the market remained range-bound for most part of the day. However, the KSE-100 plunged as news of the blast made the headlines.

KSE-100 falls 0.97% owing to economic uncertainty

Index-heavy automobile, cement, banks, oil and fertiliser sectors turned into a sea of red.

Speaking to Business Recorder, Pak-Kuwait Investment Company Head of Research Samiullah Tariq said the “the market felt the heat of the attack in Peshawar and tumbled.”

Arif Habib Limited Head of Research Tahir Abbas told Business Recorder that the “blast remains a huge reason behind the fall in stock market but there are several others.”

Investors expect tough decision from the IMF officials’ visit, he said.

Ismail Iqbal Securities Head of Research Fahad Rauf told Business Recorder that “the Peshawar blast and persistent instability in rupee against the US dollar were prime reasons behind the fall of the market.”

A report from Capital Stake said the PSX had failed to carry forward positive momentum from the morning session, and “indices slipped lower during the second half due to the blast at a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines area.”

On the economic front, Pakistan’s rupee continued to sustain heavy losses against the US dollar in the inter-bank market and fell Rs7.03 or 2.61% to close at 269.63.

Moreover, the government of Pakistan on Sunday raised petrol prices by Rs35 from Rs214.80 to Rs249.80 per litre.

Sectors driving the benchmark KSE-100 Index lower included banking (141.62 points) and fertiliser (82.54 points).

Volume on the all-share index fell to 140.5 million from 191.3 million on Friday. The value of shares plummeted to Rs5.5 billion from Rs7.1 billion recorded in the previous session.

Pak Refinery was the volume leader with 21.1 million shares, followed by Cnergyico PK with 11.8 million shares and Engro Polymer with 6.7 million shares.

Shares of 314 companies were traded on Monday, of which 80 registered an increase, 210 recorded a fall and 24 remained unchanged.

PSX KSE100 index companies listed on PSX

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 falls over 500 points in aftermath of Peshawar blast

Rupee closes at fresh low of 269.63 against US dollar as the great fall continues

Pakistan facing adverse consequences of Ukraine conflict: FM Bilawal

Islamabad Court sends Fawad to jail on judicial remand

UAE president’s visit to Islamabad postponed over ‘bad weather’

Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli residence sealed over ‘illegal occupation’

Asif Ali Zardari sends legal notice to Imran Khan over ‘assassination’ remarks

Abu Dhabi’s IHC plans to invest $381mn in Adani Enterprises

Inflation to cross 30% as rupee depreciation, petrol prices bite: report

Oil steadies as rate hikes loom, Russian flows stay strong

Read more stories