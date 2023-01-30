AVN 64.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.86%)
BAFL 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.8%)
DFML 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
DGKC 41.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.69%)
EPCL 47.74 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (4.21%)
FCCL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
FFL 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.89%)
HUBC 63.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.32%)
HUMNL 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.82%)
LOTCHEM 25.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.18%)
MLCF 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.64%)
NETSOL 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.4%)
OGDC 87.65 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.65%)
PAEL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.42%)
PPL 78.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PRL 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.5%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.47%)
TELE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
TPLP 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
TRG 110.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.74%)
UNITY 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 4,022 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.1%)
BR30 14,432 Increased By 29.3 (0.2%)
KSE100 40,419 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.08%)
KSE30 15,096 Decreased By -13.9 (-0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Peru president urges congress to move elections forward

AFP Published 30 Jan, 2023 11:44am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

LIMA: Peruvian President Dina Boluarte made a renewed appeal Sunday for congress to hold early elections as a way to end weeks of deadly protests, warning that otherwise she will seek constitutional reform to make a vote happen.

The South American country has been embroiled in a political crisis with near-daily street protests since December 7, when then-president Pedro Castillo was arrested after attempting to dissolve Congress and rule by decree.

In seven weeks of demonstrations, 48 people – including one police officer – have been killed in clashes between security forces and protesters, according to the Ombudsman’s Office of Peru.

Last month lawmakers moved up elections due in 2026 to April 2024, but as protests show no sign of abating, Boluarte now wants them held this year – a call that Congress rejected on Saturday.

“Vote for Peru, for the country, by moving the elections up to 2023,” the president said in an address to the nation.

“Tomorrow you have a chance to win the country’s trust.”

She added that if lawmakers refuse, she will propose a constitutional reform so that a first round of elections will be held in October and a runoff in December.

The legislature is scheduled to convene Monday to discuss the election timetable.

Peru says army, police to clear protester roadblocks

The unrest is coming mainly from poor, rural Indigenous people from southern Peru who had identified Castillo – Indigenous and from that same region – as one of their own who would fight to end poverty, racism and inequality from which they suffer.

On Saturday, hooded protesters wielding shields, stones and pieces of cement pried from public buildings fought with police in the fog of tear gas as Lima became the scene of scuffles and the city’s first death from the protests was recorded.

Demanding that Boluarte resign and call fresh elections, Castillo supporters have blocked highways – causing shortages of food, fuel and other basic supplies.

The government said it will soon deploy police and soldiers to clear the roadblocks.

Peru Dina Boluarte

Comments

1000 characters

Peru president urges congress to move elections forward

UAE president’s visit to Islamabad postponed over ‘bad weather’

Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli residence sealed over ‘illegal occupation’

EAG concerned at ‘inadequate’ SBP response

Asif Ali Zardari sends legal notice to Imran Khan over ‘assassination’ remarks

Import of used tractors: ECC asks MoC, SBP to rethink

Oil falls ahead of OPEC+, US Federal Reserve meetings

SBP denies USD rate capping caused loss

IMF conditionalities: Govt raises fuel prices in a gesture of compliance

Imran Khan censures govt for ‘massive’ fuel hike

Dar says fiscal discipline has to be imposed

Read more stories