BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Ishaq Dar announces 35-rupee hike in prices of petrol and diesel

Read here for details.

Imran Khan to contest by-elections on all 33 NA seats: Qureshi

Read here for details.

FM Bilawal to visit Russia on January 29-30

Read here for details

PPP to send legal notice to Imran over Zardari assassination plot claims

Read here for details.

Islamabad Court extends Fawad Chaudhry’s physical remand by two days

Read here for details.

'Believe in Ishaq Dar': Maryam says current finance minister to solve economic crisis

Read here for details.

SBP rebuts claim capping dollar price caused $3bn loss in remittances, exports

Read here for details.

Imran Khan censures govt for ‘massive’ fuel hike

Read here for details.

PKR slide likely to fuel inflation in a big way

Read here for details.

Import of used tractors: ECC asks MoC, SBP to rethink

Read here for details.

Suddenly, ailing SOEs come under PDM govt’s focus

Read here for details.

Live debate on economy: Tarin accepts challenge

Read here for details.

Pakistan expresses interest in possibility of currency swap with Russia

Read here for details.

Decline in cess collection lands body in trouble: Food ministry seeks Rs666.64m grant for cotton committee

Read here for details.