AVN 65.17 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.32%)
BAFL 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DFML 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
DGKC 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (5.65%)
FCCL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
FFL 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HUBC 64.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.26%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KEL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
MLCF 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.74%)
NETSOL 84.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.91%)
OGDC 87.90 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.94%)
PAEL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 78.92 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.88%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.12%)
SNGP 41.33 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.15%)
TELE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
TPLP 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
TRG 111.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.37%)
UNITY 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.54%)
BR100 4,050 Increased By 24.1 (0.6%)
BR30 14,518 Increased By 115.9 (0.8%)
KSE100 40,635 Increased By 184.1 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,192 Increased By 81.8 (0.54%)
BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 28 and January 29, 2023
BR Web Desk Published January 30, 2023 Updated January 30, 2023 08:57am
Follow us

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Ishaq Dar announces 35-rupee hike in prices of petrol and diesel

Read here for details.

  • Imran Khan to contest by-elections on all 33 NA seats: Qureshi

Read here for details.

  • FM Bilawal to visit Russia on January 29-30

Read here for details

  • PPP to send legal notice to Imran over Zardari assassination plot claims

Read here for details.

  • Islamabad Court extends Fawad Chaudhry’s physical remand by two days

Read here for details.

  • 'Believe in Ishaq Dar': Maryam says current finance minister to solve economic crisis

Read here for details.

  • SBP rebuts claim capping dollar price caused $3bn loss in remittances, exports

Read here for details.

  • Imran Khan censures govt for ‘massive’ fuel hike

Read here for details.

  • PKR slide likely to fuel inflation in a big way

Read here for details.

  • Import of used tractors: ECC asks MoC, SBP to rethink

Read here for details.

  • Suddenly, ailing SOEs come under PDM govt’s focus

Read here for details.

  • Live debate on economy: Tarin accepts challenge

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan expresses interest in possibility of currency swap with Russia

Read here for details.

  • Decline in cess collection lands body in trouble: Food ministry seeks Rs666.64m grant for cotton committee

Read here for details.

