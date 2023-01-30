BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from January 28 and January 29, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Ishaq Dar announces 35-rupee hike in prices of petrol and diesel
Read here for details.
- Imran Khan to contest by-elections on all 33 NA seats: Qureshi
Read here for details.
- FM Bilawal to visit Russia on January 29-30
Read here for details
- PPP to send legal notice to Imran over Zardari assassination plot claims
Read here for details.
- Islamabad Court extends Fawad Chaudhry’s physical remand by two days
Read here for details.
- 'Believe in Ishaq Dar': Maryam says current finance minister to solve economic crisis
Read here for details.
- SBP rebuts claim capping dollar price caused $3bn loss in remittances, exports
Read here for details.
- Imran Khan censures govt for ‘massive’ fuel hike
Read here for details.
- PKR slide likely to fuel inflation in a big way
Read here for details.
- Import of used tractors: ECC asks MoC, SBP to rethink
Read here for details.
- Suddenly, ailing SOEs come under PDM govt’s focus
Read here for details.
- Live debate on economy: Tarin accepts challenge
Read here for details.
- Pakistan expresses interest in possibility of currency swap with Russia
Read here for details.
- Decline in cess collection lands body in trouble: Food ministry seeks Rs666.64m grant for cotton committee
Read here for details.
Comments