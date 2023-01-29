AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
DFML 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.26%)
DGKC 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.52%)
EPCL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.31%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
FFL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.43%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.59%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.28%)
HUBC 63.21 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.46%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 25.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.62%)
MLCF 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.86%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.45%)
OGDC 86.64 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.75%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
PPL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.8%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.22%)
TPLP 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
UNITY 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.37%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -48.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 14,402 Decreased By -123 (-0.85%)
KSE100 40,451 Decreased By -396 (-0.97%)
KSE30 15,110 Decreased By -101.7 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran Khan to contest by-elections on all 33 NA seats: Qureshi

  • PTI vice-chairman says former MNAs will file nominations as 'covering candidates'
BR Web Desk Published January 29, 2023 Updated January 29, 2023 10:44pm
Follow us

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Sunday that party chief Imran Khan will contest by-elections on 33 National Assembly seats, on which the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced by-polls earlier this week, Aaj News reported.

The seats had fallen vacant earlier this month when NA Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf accepted the resignations of PTI lawmakers and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid.

The PTI resigned en masse in April last year after the ouster of Imran as the prime minister, but only 11 resignations were accepted in July.

Later, as the party tried to stage a comeback to the house, the speaker began accepting their resignations — and in a couple of days, he accepted 113 more, including the 33.

In October last year, the PTI chief set a new record and won six NA seats in the by-elections held on eight National Assembly seats.

“The matter was deliberated upon in detail during the core committee’s meeting today,” Qureshi said while answering a question during his press talk in Lahore.

“It was decided that Imran Khan will be contesting elections in all 33 NA seats,” he said, adding that their former MNAs from respective constituencies will file nomination papers as “covering candidates.”

He said the PTI will not leave the field open for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties and will contest elections with full might.

Presenting two of the four resolutions passed by senior members of the party, Quresi said that any delay in the by-elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces will be a clear violation of the Constitution of Pakistan, and will be punishable under Article 6

He said the government was planning unconstitutional ways to delay the elections in both provinces.

“The PTI will not tolerate even an hour’s delay in the elections. The party has decided to take all constitutional routes to ensure the elections take place in time,” Qureshi said, urging the judiciary to take action in this regard.

The former foreign minister said that the ruling coalition was “afraid” of holding elections in both provinces. “Political engineering is being done through the National Assembly by-elections.”

He also lamented the treatment meted out to Fawad Chaudhry, saying his remand was extended thrice without any justification in “an absurd case.” He urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take action on the blatant violation of the law.

Earlier, PTI chief Imran Khan chaired the party’s core committee and senior members’ meeting at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Comments

1000 characters
Saleem Munshi Jan 29, 2023 08:43pm
What a wastage of public exchequer. Has he gone mad. 33 seats when he could keep just one .
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Aamir Latif Jan 29, 2023 09:08pm
Crazy, ECP should stop this time wasting byepolls, there should be bar on such adventure and strict limit in contesting at one time, rather only one
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Imran Khan to contest by-elections on all 33 NA seats: Qureshi

Ishaq Dar announces 35-rupee hike in prices of petrol and diesel

India's Adani Group: Hindenburg report intended to create false market

Gulf stocks rise on hope of slower Fed rate hikes

At least 41 killed as passenger coach falls into ravine in Lasbela

6.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, surrounding areas

Ten children killed in northwest Pakistan boat capsize

Blinken arrives in Egypt as Middle East violence erupts

Former UN chief calls for climate action over ‘visions’ at COP28

Djokovic wins Australian Open to equal Nadal’s 22 Slam titles

Read more stories