'Believe in Ishaq Dar': Maryam says current finance minister to solve economic crisis

Pakistan Muslim League-N Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz on Saturday told supporters that the economy will take some time to recover and called on them to “believe in Ishaq Dar” and the party to solve the economic crisis, Aaj News reported.

In her first speech after her return to Pakistan after a nearly four-month stay in London, Maryam said PML-N leadership is well aware of inflation in the country.

Speaking to supporters soon after exiting the Lahore airport, she promised that PML-N would resolve the economic challenge Pakistan faces.

She told party supporters that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to the country soon.

She said PML-N will win the general elections with significant margins.

Earlier, the PML-N’s official Twitter account shared a video of the party supporters gathering at the airport to welcome their leader.

Earlier, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Maryam was returning to begin the “reorganisation of the party”.

The PML-N has finalised a one-and-a-half-month schedule of Maryam as a part of the re-organization of the party in Punjab,“ sources told Business Recorder, adding: “The party Punjab leaders would accompany Maryam during the organizational tours.”

The PML-N supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif formed a 32-member parliamentary board ahead of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Sources said that the parliamentary board would be headed by Nawaz Sharif while among others, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif, Rana Sanaullah, Mian Javaid Lateef, Khawaja Saad Rafique Ameer Muqam, Murtaza Javaid Abbasi and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq would be members of the parliamentary board.

The sources claimed that the PML-N would contest the upcoming elections with full preparation. Nawaz Sharif would chair a meeting of the parliamentary board and interview candidates. Nawaz Sharif would also lead the election campaign in Pakistan.