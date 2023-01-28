AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
DFML 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.26%)
DGKC 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.52%)
EPCL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.31%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
FFL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.43%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.59%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.28%)
HUBC 63.21 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.46%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 25.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.62%)
MLCF 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.86%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.45%)
OGDC 86.64 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.75%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
PPL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.8%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.22%)
TPLP 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
UNITY 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.37%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -48.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 14,402 Decreased By -123 (-0.85%)
KSE100 40,451 Decreased By -396 (-0.97%)
KSE30 15,110 Decreased By -101.7 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

'Believe in Ishaq Dar': Maryam says current finance minister to solve economic crisis

  • In her first speech after returning to Pakistan, Maryam says PML-N leadership is well aware of the country's inflation
BR Web Desk Published January 28, 2023 Updated January 28, 2023 07:01pm
Follow us

Pakistan Muslim League-N Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz on Saturday told supporters that the economy will take some time to recover and called on them to “believe in Ishaq Dar” and the party to solve the economic crisis, Aaj News reported.

In her first speech after her return to Pakistan after a nearly four-month stay in London, Maryam said PML-N leadership is well aware of inflation in the country.

Speaking to supporters soon after exiting the Lahore airport, she promised that PML-N would resolve the economic challenge Pakistan faces.

She told party supporters that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to the country soon.

She said PML-N will win the general elections with significant margins.

Earlier, the PML-N’s official Twitter account shared a video of the party supporters gathering at the airport to welcome their leader.

Earlier, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Maryam was returning to begin the “reorganisation of the party”.

The PML-N has finalised a one-and-a-half-month schedule of Maryam as a part of the re-organization of the party in Punjab,“ sources told Business Recorder, adding: “The party Punjab leaders would accompany Maryam during the organizational tours.”

The PML-N supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif formed a 32-member parliamentary board ahead of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Sources said that the parliamentary board would be headed by Nawaz Sharif while among others, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif, Rana Sanaullah, Mian Javaid Lateef, Khawaja Saad Rafique Ameer Muqam, Murtaza Javaid Abbasi and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq would be members of the parliamentary board.

The sources claimed that the PML-N would contest the upcoming elections with full preparation. Nawaz Sharif would chair a meeting of the parliamentary board and interview candidates. Nawaz Sharif would also lead the election campaign in Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz Ishaq Dar PMLN Punjab politics

Comments

1000 characters

'Believe in Ishaq Dar': Maryam says current finance minister to solve economic crisis

PPP to send legal notice to Imran over Zardari assassination plot claims

FM Bilawal to visit Russia on January 29-30

In 2 weeks: Indus Motor increases Toyota car prices again as rupee's fall bites

Gold surges to new peak on back of rupee depreciation, speculation

Two Indian air force jets crash, one pilot killed

Sri Lanka economy could shrink by -3.5% to -4%, president says

Death toll in Afghanistan cold snap rises to 166, official says

Sukuks: Dar seeks guidance from clerics

B2B barter trade mechanism: MoC empowered to impose conditions, curbs

Read more stories