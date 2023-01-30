AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
Jan 30, 2023
Imran Khan censures govt for ‘massive’ fuel hike

Abdullah Mughal Published 30 Jan, 2023 05:56am
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday strongly criticised the ruling alliance of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for a massive and sudden petrol price hike, saying that the total mismanagement of the economy by the ‘imported government’ has crushed the masses and salaried class.

The criticism from the ex-premier came after Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a televised address unveiled the revised prices of the POL products that went into effect at 11:00am – 10 minutes later.

Reacting to the development, the PTI chairman took to twitter and wrote: “Total mismanagement of our economy by a corrupt and incompetent imported government has crushed the masses and salaried class with latest hike in petrol and diesel prices and Rs33/$ devaluation to Rs262.60/$. Electricity and gas price hike and 35% unprecedented inflation expected with Rs200bn mini-budget.”

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said that the public was already fed up with inflation. “May Allah have mercy on these people and deliver them from this punishment,” he added.

Tarin raises the alarm about inflation surge

Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin said there would be another hike in fuel prices when the IMF mission would visit Pakistan next week. Talking to a private news channel, Tarin pointed out that the devaluation of the Pak rupee would affect the prices of all commodities.

“They (government) haven’t even added any tax to the new price. But taxes will be added,” he said. “When the IMF mission comes, you will see the government will further increase the prices,” he added. It may be mentioned that the ruling PDM has already expressed its willingness to take “harsh economic” decisions just to secure the IMF’s loan programme to save the country from default.

Meanwhile, long queues of vehicles were seen at several petrol pumps in the city on Saturday morning as social media was abuzz with rumours that the price of petrol could go beyond Rs 300/per litre. Reports shared on social media said the prices of petrol and diesel were expected to go up by anywhere between Rs45 to Rs80 on Feb 1.

