Suddenly, ailing SOEs come under PDM govt’s focus

Press Release Published 29 Jan, 2023 03:15am
ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on role of Pakistan Development Fund (PDF) and State Owned Enterprise (SOEs) at Finance Division on Saturday.

The meeting discussed the role of Pakistan Development Fund (PDF) and State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) in the light of new SOE Act 2022.

The meeting discussed modalities to improve governance of SOEs & line ministries and restructuring of PDF to re-vitalize its role to promote infrastructure in the country.

Sukuks: Dar seeks guidance from clerics

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar emphasized on the revisit of the role of PDF and SOEs considering business plan, governance structure and financial viability with the concept of accountability to safeguard public assets.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Chairman SECP Akif Saeed and senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting.

