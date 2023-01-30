Futures spread down 320bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 320bps to 8.05 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved significantly as average daily volumes surged by 236.7 percent to 173.68 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 51.58 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 141.9 percent to Rs 6.85 billion during this week against previous week’s average of Rs 2.83 billion.

