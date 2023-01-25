Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (January 24, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.30457 4.31371 4.32057 0.07371
Libor 1 Month 4.50586 4.46486 4.51314 0.10500
Libor 3 Month 4.81771 4.79471 4.82971 0.26714
Libor 6 Month 5.09843 5.11543 5.22529 0.44857
Libor 1 Year 5.34229 5.39271 5.66643 0.78986
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
