NA Speaker accepts resignations of 43 more PTI MNAs

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday accepted 43 more resignations of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers, Aaj News reported.

The total number of resignations of PTI’s members of the National Assembly accepted by the Speaker to date has risen to 113 members.

The development comes days after the National Assembly speaker accepted the resignations of 35 lawmakers.

After accepting the resignations, the NA speaker sent the list to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The PTI had resigned en masse from the lower house of Parliament following the ouster of PTI chief Imran Khan in April last year.

Subsequently, the National Assembly Speaker had accepted only 11 of the resignations, stating that the remaining lawmakers would be summoned individually for verification.

Last week, the speaker National Assembly accepted the resignations of 34 MNAs of the PTI and one resignation of Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad.

Last month, the PTI members wanted to collectively appear before the NA Speaker for verification of their resignations, but the NA Secretariat had announced a clear policy regarding the confirmation of resignations of the PTI members, according to which, every party MNA had to personally confirm his resignation.

According to a press release issued by the NA Secretariat, the resignations were accepted in accordance with clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution and rules of procedure and conduct of Business in the National Assembly.