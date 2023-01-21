AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.3%)
DFML 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
DGKC 41.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.67%)
EPCL 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
FCCL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
FFL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.58%)
GGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.09%)
HUBC 58.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
MLCF 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.08%)
NETSOL 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.65%)
OGDC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.92%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.02%)
PPL 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.19%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.96%)
TELE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.15%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.81%)
TRG 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-4.71%)
UNITY 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
BR100 3,796 Decreased By -42.7 (-1.11%)
BR30 13,414 Decreased By -183 (-1.35%)
KSE100 38,408 Decreased By -423.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,223 Decreased By -176.8 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Speaker accepts resignations of 35 more PTI MNAs

Naveed Butt Published 21 Jan, 2023 06:15am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Friday accepted 35 more resignations of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers.

The National Assembly speaker after accepting the resignations of the PTI members has sent the list to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The ECP de-notified the fresh lot of 35 PTI lawmakers after completing necessary action.

The total number of accepted resignations now stands at 80 while another 43 resignations of PTI lawmakers still await the speaker’s approval. As many as 123 PTI MNAs had resigned en masse on April 11, 2022, after former prime minister Imran Khan was ousted through a no-confidence motion.

Earlier, the speaker National Assembly last Tuesday had accepted the resignations of 34 MNAs of the PTI and one resignation of Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on January 17.

The total number of resignations of PTI’s Members of the National Assembly accepted by the Speaker to date has risen to 80 members.

The names of PTI MNAs whose resignations were accepted on Friday are as follows: 1. Dr Haider Ali Khan (NA-2), 2. Saleem Rehman (NA-3), 3. Sahibzada Sibghatullah (NA-5), 4.Mehboob Shah (NA-6), 5. Muhammad Bashir Khan (NA-7), 6. Junaid Akbar (NA-8), 7. Sher Akbar Khan (NA-9), 8. Ali Khan Jadoon (NA-16), 9. Engr Usman Khan Tarakai (NA-19), 10. Mujahid Ali (NA-20), 11. Arbab Amir Ayub (NA-28), 12. Sher Ali Arbab (NA-30), 13. Shahid Ahmed (NA-34), 14. Gul Dad Khan (NA-40), 15. Sajid Khan (NA-42), 16. Mohammad Iqbal Khan (NA-44), 17. Aamer Mehmood Kiani (NA-61), 18. Syed Faizul Hassan (NA-70), 19. Chaudhry Shoukat Ali Bhab (NA-87), 20. Umar Aslam Khan (NA-93), 21. Amjad Ali Khan (NA-96), 22. Khurram Shahzad (NA-107), 23. Faizullah (NA-109), 24. Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar (NA-135), 25. Syed Fakhar Imam (NA-150), 26. Zahoor Hussain Qureshi (NA-152), 27. Ibraheem Khan (NA-158), 28. Tahir Iqbal (NA-164), 29. Aurangzeb Khan Khichi (NA-165), 30. Makhdoom Khusro BakhBar (NA-177), 31. Abdul Majeed Khan (NA-187), 32. Andaleeb Abbas (reserved seat), 33. Asma Qadeer (reserved seat), 34. Maleeka Ali Bokhari (reserved seat), and 35. Munawara Bibi Baloch (reserved seat).

The PTI had resigned en masse from the lower house of Parliament following the ouster of PTI chief Imran Khan in April last year. Subsequently, the National Assembly Speaker had accepted only 11 of the resignations, stating that the remaining lawmakers would be summoned individually for verification.

However, on Tuesday last, the NA Speaker accepted 35 resignations. Last month, the PTI members wanted to collectively appear before the NA Speaker for verification of their resignations, but the NA Secretariat had announced a clear policy regarding the confirmation of resignations of the PTI members, according to which, every party MNA had to personally confirm his resignation.

According to a press release issued by the NA Secretariat, the resignations were accepted in accordance with clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution and rules of procedure and conduct of Business in the National Assembly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

National Assembly NA PTI National Assembly Speaker ECP Raja Pervaiz Ashraf PTI MNAs PTI MNAs resignation

Comments

1000 characters

Speaker accepts resignations of 35 more PTI MNAs

Two fertiliser plants: PD seeks Rs25.6bn for RLNG supply

Govt wants to meet 35pc of oil requirement through Russia: Musadik

Crude oil and oil products Agreement to be signed by March

Wapda may delay issuance of 2nd $500m Eurobond

CMOs fail to reach agreement on ‘SIM disallowing charge’

SECP issues updated ‘Master Circular’ for AMCs, IAs

Importance of ‘RRMC’ in taxation issues highlighted

Sales tax calculation: Not fixing minimum value of sugar to affect FBR revenue

Appointment of Punjab caretaker CM: The ball’s in ECP’s court now

Naya Pakistan, Islamic Naya Pakistan Certificates: Increase in rates on return notified

Read more stories