AVN 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
BAFL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
CNERGY 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
DGKC 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.63%)
EPCL 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
FCCL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
FFL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
HUBC 59.45 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.09%)
MLCF 19.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.98%)
NETSOL 78.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.58%)
OGDC 81.56 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (2.9%)
PAEL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.94%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.18%)
PRL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.25%)
TELE 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
TPLP 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.83%)
TRG 101.30 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.27%)
UNITY 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
BR100 3,801 Increased By 4.8 (0.13%)
BR30 13,569 Increased By 155 (1.16%)
KSE100 38,428 Increased By 20.1 (0.05%)
KSE30 14,277 Increased By 54.1 (0.38%)
UK stocks edge higher, National Express jumps on contract win

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2023 01:44pm
UK’s main stock edged higher rose on Monday as positive corporate updates helped offset the gloom around the region’s economic outlook, with shares of National Express surging after a contract win.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 edged up 0.1% to 7,778.0 after posting a loss last week on worries about a recession and hawkish comments from central banks.

The midcap index edged up 0.4%. National Express Group jumped 5% after the transport firm said its German rail transport business had won a 1-billion-euro ($1.09 billion) contract to operate two lines of the Rhein-Ruhr-Express in Germany until 2033.

Dignity Plc gained 7.8% after the funeral services provider said it would be acquired by a consortium of investment firms in a deal valued at 281 million pounds ($349 million).

UK’s FTSE 100 rebounds on boost from mining, energy stocks; 4imprint jumps

Among the laggards, Fuller Smith & Turner fell 6.9% as the pub group forecast full-year earnings would come in below market expectations as several tube and train strikes affected their sales.

FTSE 100 UK stocks

