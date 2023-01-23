AVN 61.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.9%)
BAFL 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
DFML 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
DGKC 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.06%)
EPCL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.53%)
FCCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
FFL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
FLYNG 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
GGL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
HUBC 59.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.93%)
KAPCO 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.89%)
MLCF 19.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
NETSOL 76.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.66%)
OGDC 81.65 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.02%)
PAEL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.65%)
PPL 74.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.06%)
PRL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.78%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 37.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
TPLP 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.11%)
TRG 94.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-3.35%)
UNITY 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 3,775 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.56%)
BR30 13,396 Decreased By -18.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 38,260 Decreased By -147.9 (-0.39%)
KSE30 14,199 Decreased By -24.1 (-0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars a tad firmer; all eyes on local CPI

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2023 10:46am
Follow us

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars gained against the greenback to stand just below resistance levels on Monday, with traders looking to the local consumer price reports this week, which are expected to show inflation peaking.

The Aussie edged 0.3% higher to $0.6992, just a touch below the key level of 70 cents which it has struggled to stay above. It gained almost 0.9% on Friday, helping reverse earlier losses in the week, and has support at the 14-day moving average of $0.6920.

The kiwi was standing at $0.6482, after finishing the week with a strong gain of 1.4% to as high as $0.6530. It has support at $0.6250. Markets in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Taiwan are all closed for Lunar New Year holidays.

“Overall, holidays across Asia – and one in Australia itself – will drain FX market liquidity and limit inspiration for the Aussie this week,” said Sean Callow, a senior currency strategist at Westpac.

“But there is still plenty of room for movement in interest rates as we see Q4 CPI in Australia and New Zealand, along with US Q4 GDP.

The data run should determine whether AUD/USD can make a run at the August 2022 highs around 0.7135.“

Australia, NZ dollars recover ground on a wobbly dollar; bonds rally

On Wednesday, both New Zealand and Australia will both data that is likely to show inflation peaked in the fourth-quarter, which will reinforce the case for a slowdown or even a pause in the global tightening cycle with worse-than-feared US data in the past week fuelling concerns of a global recession.

In New Zealand, economists expect consumer inflation to slow slightly to 7.1% from 7.2% last quarter, as hefty rate hikes delivered so far deal a blow to demand.

Markets expect the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, whose hawkish bias has supported the local dollar, to hike 50 basis points next month, and see rates peaking around 5.3%, below the bank’s guidance of 5.5%.

Price gains in Australia likely accelerated to 7.5% from the previous 7.3%, although that is still below the forecast from the Reserve Bank of Australia for a peak of around 8%.

Markets still lean towards a quarter-point hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia next month, but talks of a pause are on the rise after softer jobs data last week.

Given the recession worries, markets have priced out almost any chance the Fed could move by 50 basis points next month and have steadily lowered the likely peak for rates to 4.75% to 5.0%, from the current 4.25% to 4.50%.

The yield on three-year bonds edged up to 3.021% on Monday, compared with last week’s close of 2.994%. The 10-year bond yield rose 6 basis points to 3.463%.

Also read

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars a tad firmer; all eyes on local CPI

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses against US dollar

Protection of Economic Reforms Act: MoF asks Power Div to satisfy Chinese lenders

PTI rejects appointment of Mohsin Naqvi by ECP, says will move court

44 PTI MNAs to withdraw resignation from NA: Asad Umar

Imran urges party workers to step up election campaign

Financial closure period: PPIB grants Kathai-II HPP extension

Single returns portal: Failure to make portal functional for GST officials irks World Bank

Oil prices retreat in thin trade, but China outlook offers support

LC issue: PALSP threatens to shut down steel units

RTO Lahore: FTO unearths ‘maladministration’

Read more stories