AGL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
ANL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.01%)
AVN 67.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.28%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.63%)
EFERT 79.70 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (3.56%)
EPCL 45.15 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (6.86%)
FCCL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
FFL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
FLYNG 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
FNEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
GGGL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.72%)
GGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.95%)
HUMNL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
KEL 2.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 27.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.19%)
MLCF 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
OGDC 80.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.56%)
PAEL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.68%)
PIBTL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.11%)
PRL 13.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
TELE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
TPL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
TPLP 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
TREET 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.38%)
TRG 111.95 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.23%)
UNITY 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
WAVES 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.88%)
BR100 4,065 Increased By 20 (0.49%)
BR30 14,360 Increased By 124.5 (0.87%)
KSE100 40,919 Increased By 103.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,063 Increased By 36.6 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars burdened by China demand fears

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2023 10:29am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were under pressure on Tuesday on concerns the spread of COVID-19 cases in China would hamper global growth and the demand for commodities.

The Aussie slipped 0.2% to $0.6791 and away from a three-week top of $0.6829 touched on Monday.

Support comes in around $0.6740 with major resistance at the 200-day moving average at 0.6856.

The kiwi dollar eased to $0.6305 and away from last week’s top of $0.6372, though it should have strong chart support down at $0.6231.

A batch of surveys showed activity in China’s manufacturing and service sectors contracted in December with shipments badly affected.

“The sudden 180-degree turn of ending zero-Covid policies has led to sweeping Covid infections across the country since early December, with mobility, shipment and business activity abruptly disrupted,” wrote analysts at Nomura in a note.

“We have lowered our Q4 GDP growth forecast to 1.5% y-o-y from our already below-consensus forecast of 2.4%.”

Australia, New Zealand dollars fly high after soft US CPI

China is Australia’s single biggest export market and a setter of prices for many of its commodities, notably iron ore. The risks were highlighted by Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers in a radio interview.

“This is one of the main things that will influence our economy in 2023, China’s management of COVID and this really quite extraordinarily large wave that they’ve got there at the moment is a big thing,” he warned.

Domestic data was not much better as Australian home prices slid for an eighth straight month in December to notch the largest annual decline since 2008.

Past housing slumps have tended to take a heavy toll on consumer spending over time and is one reason why the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has flagged the chance of a pause in its aggressive tightening campaign.

Markets are currently split on whether the RBA will hike the 3.1% cash rate at its next policy meeting on Feb. 7, but still have a peak of 3.85% priced in for later in the year.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars burdened by China demand fears

Inflation refuses to be tamed, rises to 24.5pc

Petroleum levy on HSD hiked

Senate panel questions govt’s ‘seriousness’ about power sector

Taliban govt issued stern warning

GST or duty on imported DAP fertilizer: Body to analyse proposal of industry

Oil slides after IMF says slowing global growth engines portend tougher 2023

Redress grievances of provinces, Nepra asks NTDC

‘Expose govt’s failures’, IK asks spokespersons

Anger in Russia as scores of troops killed in one of war’s deadliest strikes

SRB collects record revenue of Rs17.6bn in December

Read more stories