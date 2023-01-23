BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Protection of Economic Reforms Act: MoF asks Power Div to satisfy Chinese lenders

Renowned businessman Byram D Avari passes away in Karachi

Money-laundering case: FIA clears Suleman Shehbaz over ‘no evidence’

Azam Khan takes oath as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's caretaker CM

-Dar directs committee to finalise action plan for settlement of circular debt

Media mogul made caretaker CM of Punjab

SBP announces sugar export mechanism

Former PML-N lawmaker Pir Aminul Hasnat joins PTI

Imran urges party workers to step up election campaign

PTI rejects appointment of Mohsin Naqvi by ECP, says will move court

Abbasi says judiciary should 'rectify the injustices' done to Nawaz Sharif

‘Int’l conspiracy’ letter: SC to hear appeal against Registrar’s objections on 24th

LC issue: PALSP threatens to shut down steel units

FBR body imposes 2pc customs duty on import of ‘PCB Boards for LED TV’

BJP govt blocks BBC documentary on Modi

Karachi: wheat flour rates notified

Tickets for upcoming polls in Punjab, KP: PTI initiates consultation process

One policeman martyred, two injured in Charsadda terror attack

