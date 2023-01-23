AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 21 and January 22, 2023
BR Web Desk Published January 23, 2023 Updated January 23, 2023 08:48am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Protection of Economic Reforms Act: MoF asks Power Div to satisfy Chinese lenders

Read here for details.

  • Renowned businessman Byram D Avari passes away in Karachi

Read here for details.

  • Money-laundering case: FIA clears Suleman Shehbaz over ‘no evidence’

Read here for details.

  • Azam Khan takes oath as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's caretaker CM

Read here for details.

-Dar directs committee to finalise action plan for settlement of circular debt

Read here for details.

  • Media mogul made caretaker CM of Punjab

Read here for details.

  • SBP announces sugar export mechanism

Read here for details.

  • Former PML-N lawmaker Pir Aminul Hasnat joins PTI

Read here for details.

  • Imran urges party workers to step up election campaign

Read here for details.

  • PTI rejects appointment of Mohsin Naqvi by ECP, says will move court

Read here for details.

  • Abbasi says judiciary should 'rectify the injustices' done to Nawaz Sharif

Read here for details.

  • ‘Int’l conspiracy’ letter: SC to hear appeal against Registrar’s objections on 24th

Read here for details.

  • LC issue: PALSP threatens to shut down steel units

Read here for details.

  • FBR body imposes 2pc customs duty on import of ‘PCB Boards for LED TV’

Read here for details.

  • BJP govt blocks BBC documentary on Modi

Read here for details.

  • Karachi: wheat flour rates notified

Read here for details.

  • Tickets for upcoming polls in Punjab, KP: PTI initiates consultation process

Read here for details.

  • One policeman martyred, two injured in Charsadda terror attack

Read here for details.

