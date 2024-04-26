AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
Stocks march upward, KSE-100 gains over 1%

BR Web Desk Published April 26, 2024 Updated April 26, 2024 04:42pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its upward trajectory, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained over 1% during trading on Friday.

At 4:30pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 72,742.74 level, an increase of 771.34 points or over 1%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed with sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies and refinery sector, while index-heavy stocks including DGKC, OGDC, PPL and MARI traded in the green.

Experts attributed the buying spree to anticipation of a rate cut among investors in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) scheduled on Monday.

Later on, SBP will issue the Monetary Policy Statement through a press release on the same day.

Pakistan’s key rate was last raised in June to fight persistent inflationary pressures and to meet one of the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for securing the bailout.

Monday’s policy decision will be followed by the IMF Executive Board meeting to discuss the approval of $1.1 billion in funding for Pakistan, which is the last tranche of a $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement with the IMF.

Market expects that the Fund’s board will release the last tranche, which will boost the South Asian country’s foreign exchange reserves.

The South Asian nation is seeking a new long-term, larger IMF loan. Pakistan’s Finance Minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb, has said Islamabad will begin talks with the fund next month, and could secure a staff-level agreement on the new program by early July.

On Thursday, the PSX benchmark KSE-100 Index retreated after a positive start, as profit-taking kicked in and pushed the index below 72,000 to settle at 71,971.40 level.

This is intra-day update

