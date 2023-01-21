Former PML-N lawmaker Pir Aminul Hasnat joins PTI

Former PML-N lawmaker Pir Aminul Hasnat Shah announced on Saturday that he has joined the PTI, Aaj News reported.

He made the announcement while addressing a press conference with PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, and Fawad Chaudhry.

During the occasion, Hasnat said that over the years “a number of reasons kept coming up [to leave PML-N], and then a few things came to light”.

He said that Qureshi was a highly respected person in his family, adding that they "always look up to him as the head of the family.”

“I pray that my upcoming journey of life and politics will be spent in a good manner so that no one has any complaints when [I’m] going,” he added.

Fawad Chaudhry said that Hasnat’s decision to join PTI would destroy whatsoever hope was left for the PML-N in Punjab.