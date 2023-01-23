AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
BJP govt blocks BBC documentary on Modi

AFP Published 23 Jan, 2023 05:57am
NEW DELHI: India’s government said it has blocked videos and tweets sharing links to a BBC documentary about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role during deadly 2002 sectarian riots, calling it “hostile propaganda and anti-India garbage”.

The British broadcaster’s programme alleges that the Hindu nationalist Modi, premier of Gujarat state at the time, ordered police to turn a blind eye to the orgy of violence there that left at least 1,000 people dead, most of them minority Muslims.

Kanchan Gupta, an adviser to the government, tweeted on Saturday that the Indian government used emergency powers under IT rules to block the documentary and its clips from being shared on social media.

Six injured in Jammu blasts before Rahul arrives

“Videos sharing @BBCWorld hostile propaganda and anti-India garbage, disguised as ‘documentary’, on @YouTube and tweets sharing links to the BBC documentary have been blocked under India’s sovereign laws and rules,” he said. Orders were also issued to Twitter to block over 50 tweets with links to YouTube videos. Both YouTube and Twitter have complied with the instructions, Gupta said.

Neither firm was available for comment on Sunday. Several tweets with clips of the documentary, “India: The Modi Question”, which has not been aired in the world’s largest democracy, were still available on Sunday.

The 2002 riots in Gujarat began after 59 Hindu pilgrims were killed in a fire on a train. Thirty-one Muslims were convicted of criminal conspiracy and murder over that incident. The BBC documentary cited a previously classified British foreign ministry report quoting unnamed sources saying that Modi met senior police officers and “ordered them not to intervene” in the anti-Muslim violence by right-wing Hindu groups that followed.

India Twitter YouTube Indian government BBC BJP human rights Bharatiya Janata Party Indian PM Narendra Modi Indian state of Gujarat BBC documentary 2002 Gujarat riots

