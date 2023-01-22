Abbasi says judiciary should 'rectify the injustices' done to Nawaz Sharif

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Sunday the country's judiciary should “rectify the injustices” done to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Aaj News reported.

“The judiciary should rectify injustices done to Nawaz Sharif and those injustices are very evident,” Abbasi said while responding to a reporter’s question during a joint press conference in Quetta.

The PML-N leader, former finance minister Miftah Ismail, and former senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar have been holding a series of non-partisan talks on the country's current economic and political issues.

During today's press conference, jointly held by him, Ismail, Raisani, and Khokar — Abbasi said: “I always say that it is the judiciary’s job to review the decisions that have had [adverse] effects on Pakistan — immense ones.

“I do not want to talk about those issues […] Whatever effect the judiciary’s decisions and actions have had in running this country, they have played a major role in the matters that plague the country today.”

The speakers also criticized the country's political leadership for failing the people.

“We all are responsible [for the current situation], including politicians, military officials, judges [and] the media. […] We are not here to blame anyone.”

Speaking during the occasion, Ismail welcomed the government’s decision to accept all the demands of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revive the loan programme.

“I welcome this decision of the government, though they incurred a loss of four months [and] of money.

“I hope that they will move towards finding a solution to the country’s financial issues,” the former finance minister added.