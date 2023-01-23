AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.3%)
DFML 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
DGKC 41.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.67%)
EPCL 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
FCCL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
FFL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.58%)
GGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.09%)
HUBC 58.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
MLCF 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.08%)
NETSOL 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.65%)
OGDC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.92%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.02%)
PPL 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.19%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.96%)
TELE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.15%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.81%)
TRG 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-4.71%)
UNITY 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
BR100 3,796 Decreased By -42.7 (-1.11%)
BR30 13,414 Decreased By -183 (-1.35%)
KSE100 38,408 Decreased By -423.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,223 Decreased By -176.8 (-1.23%)
Imran urges party workers to step up election campaign

INP Published 23 Jan, 2023 05:57am
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan urged on Sunday his party members to speed up the electoral campaign, which he regard as “Election karao, mulk bachao” campaign.

The deposed premier prepared a strategy to react to the acceptance of the PTI lawmakers’ resignation in the National Assembly. Khan said once the PTI will completed the process of resignations, he will “pour onto the streets” himself to give tough time to the coalition government. Khan also directed his stalwarts to prepare a schedule for the public gatherings.

NA Speaker accepts resignations of 35 more PTI MNAs

The sources privy to the development said the PTI will underscore the issues of “regime change and the government’s economic policies” in its election campaign. To take the country out of the quagmire and economic woes, Mr Khan will give his supporters, roadmap.

After the NA speaker accepted the resignations of 70 PTI lawmakers, Mr Khan handed over the task to the party leaders of getting the resignations of the rest of the PTI lawmakers accepted, under the supervision of former NA speaker Asad Qaiser.

elections PTI Imran Khan election campaign PTI chairman

