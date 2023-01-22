Temperatures likely to drop sharply

LAHORE: Temperatures are likely to fall significantly after the conclusion of ongoing spell of the westerly wave, said Met Office sources.

It may be noted that the ongoing fresh spell of westerly waves entered the country on the 18th of January and are likely to continue until the 25th of the current month.

It has already affected North Balochistan and has now gripped upper parts of the country and the situation is likely to persist till 25th January with occasional gaps.

It has predicted light to moderate rain-wind with snowfall over the hills. Isolated hailstorm is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit- Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Pothohar region, Kohistan, Swat, Dir, Chitral, Mansehra, Haripur, Abbottabad, Karak, Charsada, Peshawar, Nowshera, Swabi, Buner, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib from 21st to 24th January with occasional gaps.

Light rain/drizzle is also expected in Multan, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan, Sukkur and Dera Ismail Khan.

In addition, rain-wind (moderate to isolated heavy snowfall) is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Murree, Galiyat, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad from 23rd to 25th January.

Met Office has predicted heavy snowfall may disrupt and cause the closure of roads in Murree and adjacent areas during the forecast period. Landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan may also occur during the forecast period. Tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the spell.

Meanwhile, it added that rain would be beneficial for the standing crops, particularly in parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023