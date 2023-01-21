AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 20, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 21 Jan, 2023 06:15am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 20, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 38,407.98
High:                      38,982.77
Low:                       38,291.70
Net Change:                   423.60
Volume (000):                 51,555
Value (000):               3,080,220
Makt Cap (000)         1,456,980,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,061.99
NET CH                    (-) 105.40
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,373.59
NET CH                     (-) 75.54
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,433.55
NET CH                     (-) 73.86
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,152.18
NET CH                     (-) 14.30
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,814.04
NET CH                     (-) 57.50
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,043.12
NET CH                     (-) 76.06
------------------------------------
As on:               20-January-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

