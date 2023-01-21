Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 20, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 38,407.98
High: 38,982.77
Low: 38,291.70
Net Change: 423.60
Volume (000): 51,555
Value (000): 3,080,220
Makt Cap (000) 1,456,980,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,061.99
NET CH (-) 105.40
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,373.59
NET CH (-) 75.54
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,433.55
NET CH (-) 73.86
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,152.18
NET CH (-) 14.30
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,814.04
NET CH (-) 57.50
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,043.12
NET CH (-) 76.06
------------------------------------
As on: 20-January-2023
====================================
