KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 20, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 38,407.98 High: 38,982.77 Low: 38,291.70 Net Change: 423.60 Volume (000): 51,555 Value (000): 3,080,220 Makt Cap (000) 1,456,980,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,061.99 NET CH (-) 105.40 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,373.59 NET CH (-) 75.54 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,433.55 NET CH (-) 73.86 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,152.18 NET CH (-) 14.30 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,814.04 NET CH (-) 57.50 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,043.12 NET CH (-) 76.06 ------------------------------------ As on: 20-January-2023 ====================================

