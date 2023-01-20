AVN 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.57%)
Spell of rain, snowfall likely from 21st

Recorder Report Published 20 Jan, 2023 06:10am
KARACHI: Another rain-snowfall spell is expected in mountainous parts in the upcountry from January 21 to 25, which may push down temperatures significantly, the Met Office said on Thursday.

A westerly wave affecting north Balochistan is likely to grip upper parts from the night of January 20 till January 25 in occasional gaps. It forecast that the fresh weather system may unleash rain-snowfall in the upcountry.

Light to moderate rain and snowfall with winds and isolated hailstorm over hills are expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Pothohar region, Kohistan, Swat, Dir, Chitral, Manshera, Haripur, Abbottabad from January 21 to January 24 in occasional gaps.

Similarly, Karak, Charsada, Peshawar, Nowshera, Swabi, Buner, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib are likely to see the windy-rainy spell over same period.

Light rain is also expected in Multan, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan, Sukkur and Dera Ismail Khan on January 20 and January 21.

Rain-wind from a moderate to isolated heavy snowfall is expected Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Murree, Galiyat, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad from January 23 to January 25.

Heavy snowfall may disrupt and cause roads closure in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli over the period.

Landslides in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan may also occur.

Tourists should remain extra cautious during the spell. Rain will be beneficial for the standing crops particularly in parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The fresh rain-snowy spell may pull down temperatures significantly in its wake.

“All concerned authorities are advised to remain “alert” to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period,” the Met said.

