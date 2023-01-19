Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (January 18, 2023).
52-Week
Latest Wk Ago High Low
Libor Overnight 4.31657 4.30871 4.32057 0.07029
Libor 1 Month 4.47000 4.42986 4.47000 0.10371
Libor 3 Month 4.79757 4.80586 4.82971 0.25400
Libor 6 Month 5.12071 5.14186 5.22529 0.42986
Libor 1 Year 5.39500 5.43371 5.66643 0.78700
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
