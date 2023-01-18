Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (January 17, 2023))....
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.31371 4.31343 4.32057 0.07029
Libor 1 Month 4.46486 4.40429 4.46486 0.10300
Libor 3 Month 4.79471 4.78257 4.82971 0.24800
Libor 6 Month 5.11543 5.14100 5.22529 0.41814
Libor 1 Year 5.39271 5.46186 5.66643 0.76671
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
