Anti-polio drive starts across country

Recorder Report Published 17 Jan, 2023 06:02am
LAHORE: The first National Immunization drive of the year begins across the country on Monday, to vaccinate children under five years of age against the crippling disease of polio.

According to official sources, over 100,000 trained and dedicated ‘Sehat Muhafiz’ are taking part in the vaccination drive to inoculate the targeted children at their doorstep. While Pakistan has made great strides in the fight against polio, we are quite close to elimination of polio virus, official sources said.

In Punjab, the health authorities have set a target of vaccinating more than 22 million children up to the age of five years in this campaign.

A total of 84,500 mobile teams, comprising of two lac polio workers are in the field. The drive will continue till 20th of this month.

