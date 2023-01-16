AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
BAFL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DFML 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.95%)
DGKC 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.03%)
EPCL 42.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.41%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.07%)
MLCF 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 85.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.49%)
OGDC 82.04 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-5.68%)
PAEL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 76.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-6.84%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.5%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.13%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.34%)
TELE 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.54%)
TPLP 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 105.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.54%)
UNITY 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 3,987 Decreased By -61 (-1.51%)
BR30 14,127 Decreased By -383.8 (-2.64%)
KSE100 40,323 Decreased By -480.4 (-1.18%)
KSE30 14,896 Decreased By -201.2 (-1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Security tightened at Chinese camps to prevent mishaps: AIGP

APP Published 16 Jan, 2023 06:18am
Follow us

MULTAN: Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) South Punjab, Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan said that security has been tightened at all Chinese camps and police pickets to prevent any untoward incident.

During his visit to different Chinese camps and police pickets at Taunsa along with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan on Sunday, he visited the security arrangements and ordered further actions to beef up arrangements.

He also visited the martyred Head constable Mazhar Khan’s home to pay condolences to the family. He presented a cheque to the martyr’s family and assured full support to the children of the martyr’s head constable.

He said the Punjab Police will never forget the sacrifice of their brave jawans, and the needs of the martyr’s family and children would be the responsibility of the department.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Syed Khurram Ali said the doors of police offices would remain open round the clock for the martyr’s family. He said the personnel who sacrificed their lives for protecting citizens’ lives and properties were the crown of our foreheads and their sacrifices would be remembered forever.

Later, the AIGP visited police Picket Jhangi along with Syed Khurram Ali and examined the scene of the attack that took place recently. He also visited other important places, praised the duty of the jawans against the terrorists and directed them to perform their duty with full devotion by keeping in view the current law and order situation in the country.

He urged police officials to ensure all precautionary measures and wear helmets and jackets, he also ordered the cleaning of weapons regularly.

A large number of locals gathered at Picket Jhangi and paid tribute to police dedication & bravery against terrorist attacks.

Earlier, the RPO visited Sadar Taunsa, Ritara and Wahwa police stations and received the manual & online records of the police stations, front desk, building, armory, cleanliness of the building, under-investigation cases, and security.

He also checked the security measures and talked to the accused in custody.

Action should be taken immediately on crimes against women and children, he said and added that there would be a zero-tolerance policy on illegal detention. Violence, killing or absconding in police custody will not be tolerated under any circumstances, he warned officials.

Punjab police south Punjab security measures AIGP Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan Chinese camps

Comments

1000 characters

Security tightened at Chinese camps to prevent mishaps: AIGP

OMPA questions Ogra ‘discrimination’ with small OMCs

Miftah calls for economic ‘overhaul’

Caretaker setup in Punjab: Ex-judge or bureaucrat likely to become CM

IK, Elahi finalise three names

Sahiwal, Port Qasim coal-fired plants: NPCC urges CPPA-G to take up technical schedules

EPQL power generation: PPIB seeks analysis on minimum price of PEL gas

PPP, JI claim victories: LG elections marred by low turnout

LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad: ‘Low’ turnout mirrors people’s reaction: MQM-P

PM inaugurates polio drive

President directs FBR to avoid ‘futile’ litigation

Read more stories