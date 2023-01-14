Punjab Assembly dissolution: IK has now attacked nerve centre of national politics: JUI-F

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) spokesman on Friday while lambasting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief over dissolving Punjab Assembly has said that Imran Khan after ruining Pakistan’s economy now has attacked the nerve centre of national politics.

JUI (F) spokesman Mohammad Aslam Ghori stated this here in his reaction to the advice of Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi to the governor Punjab for dissolution of the Provincial Assembly.

The JUI spokesperson further said that Imran Khan came into power by making tall claims of turning Pakistan like the “State of Medina” but starting “looting the country” and then handed it over to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government will take necessary steps keeping in the national interest and will not allow anybody to play with the Constitution, national unity, economy, and democracy.

He said the present government led by PDM was totally focused on stabilising the national economy while the PTI chief in collaboration with his cronies was making all efforts to destabilise Pakistan’s economy.

He stated that no one should get the impression that the government has weakened, saying that it was high time for unity among the public, while the PTI chief was trying his best to divide the nation to attain his nefarious designs.

He said that dissolving Punjab Assembly was one of the steps taken by Imran Khan to not let the country’s economy stabilise.

He warned that international powers were hatching a conspiracy against Pakistan by weakening the national economy, democracy, and the Constitution.

He further added that for the past four years, Pakistan has been facing immense difficulties. He said that in the past four years, the ruling elite in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab took every step to create chaos in the country by allowing various mafias to loot the common people. For instance, sugar mafia, flour mafia, drug mafia, ghee/cooking oil mafia, chicken mafia, and others were free to exploit the situation.

“Today we are trying to increase the trust level of friendly countries,” he said, pointing to the efforts by the government to woo brotherly countries such as Saudi Arabia and China to support Pakistan’s economy. He stated that they wished to enforce the principles of Islam in society and to make Pakistan a peaceful society.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023