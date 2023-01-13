AVN 66.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.5%)
BAFL 29.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
DFML 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.14%)
DGKC 46.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.2%)
EPCL 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.25%)
FCCL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
FFL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.8%)
GGL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.69%)
HUBC 60.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.59%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
KEL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
LOTCHEM 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.19%)
MLCF 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.09%)
NETSOL 85.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.84%)
OGDC 84.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.62%)
PAEL 11.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
PPL 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-2.15%)
PRL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.64%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.08%)
SNGP 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.21%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.65%)
TPLP 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 106.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.8%)
UNITY 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,007 Decreased By -41.3 (-1.02%)
BR30 14,301 Decreased By -210.5 (-1.45%)
KSE100 40,486 Decreased By -317.7 (-0.78%)
KSE30 14,977 Decreased By -120.3 (-0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei falls over 1% as Uniqlo owner, BOJ speculation weigh

Reuters Published January 13, 2023 Updated January 13, 2023 12:20pm
Follow us

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average tumbled more than 1% on Friday, its first losing session in six, with more than two-thirds of the decline coming from Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing.

Japanese equities also came under pressure from the yen’s rise to a seven-month high, as traders bet the Bank of Japan could tweak policy further at a meeting next week, less than a month after a surprise widening of the 10-year Japanese government bond yield’s allowable range.

The Nikkei ended the day down 1.25%, or 330.30 points, at 26,119.52.

Fast Retailing was the biggest drag, falling 7.95% and shaving 217.36 points off the Nikkei, after announcing disappointing financial results on Thursday after markets closed.

The broader Topix, by contrast, ended down by a more modest 0.27% at 1,903.08. The Nikkei managed to hold on for a weekly gain of 0.56%, having fallen for four straight weeks previously.

The Topix notched a 1.46% weekly rise, also its first winning week in five.

Exporters dropped as a stronger yen cut the value of overseas revenue.

Toyota lost 2.26%, while Nintendo fell 0.92%.

The yen touched its strongest level to the dollar since May 31 at 128.44.

Financial stocks benefited from the speculation, with the TSE’s banking subindex jumping 2.98%.

Tokyo stocks close flat ahead of US inflation data

“Nobody is sure what will happen at next week’s Bank of Japan meeting, and there may be some disappointment,” said Kenji Abe, a strategist at Daiwa.

“I don’t think they will reach a concrete decision, so yen appreciation can be reversed and the declines in the Nikkei can be reversed.”

Other than banks, chip-related shares rose, tracking gains in US peers. Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron provided the most support for the Nikkei, contributing a market-leading 45.53 index points with its 3.04% rise.

Convenience store operator Seven & I Holdings was the biggest percentage gainer, soaring 6.1% after revising earnings forecasts higher.

Also read

Japan's Nikkei

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei falls over 1% as Uniqlo owner, BOJ speculation weigh

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Germany inks two framework agreements worth Euro 28m

ECP says local bodies elections in Karachi, Hyderabad to take place on Jan 15

Mills to get quotas for sugar export on basis of installed capacity

Crisis of shortage of raw material in industries intensifies

Indus Motor Company increases car prices across entire lineup

Fund for construction of dams: Amount increased to Rs16.53bn, SC told

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation dues: PSO asks PD to provide $220m payment

Issues related to foreign exchange to be addressed soon: SBP governor

UAE to loan $1bn, roll over another $2bn

Read more stories