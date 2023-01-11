AVN 68.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.3%)
BAFL 29.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.68%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.98%)
DFML 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
DGKC 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.13%)
EPCL 44.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.97%)
FCCL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
FFL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
GGL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.56%)
HUBC 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
KAPCO 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
LOTCHEM 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 20.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.09%)
NETSOL 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.28%)
OGDC 86.84 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2.94%)
PAEL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PIBTL 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
PPL 81.50 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (4.01%)
PRL 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.2%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 42.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.44%)
TELE 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.72%)
TRG 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.63%)
UNITY 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,049 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.02%)
BR30 14,460 Increased By 53.6 (0.37%)
KSE100 40,766 Decreased By -35.8 (-0.09%)
KSE30 15,138 Increased By 31.1 (0.21%)
Gulf mostly gain as Ma’aden boost Saudi shares

Reuters Published 11 Jan, 2023 02:34pm
Gulf stocks were mostly firm on Wednesday in early trade, with blue-chip Saudi Arabian Mining (Ma’aden) jumping after forming a joint venture with the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund PIF to invest in mining assets globally.

Also shares in the region mirrored gains in global equity markets, as investors awaited US inflation data for cues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate stance. Japan’s Nikkei gained 1%, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.90%.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 0.3%, bolstered by a 3.9% jump in Saudi Arabian Mining Company after it agreed to a joint venture. The miner will own 51%, while PIF will own 49% in the venture.

Ma’aden also agreed on acquiring a 9.9% stake in minerals exploration and development firm Ivanhoe Electric (IE) and forming a joint venture to explore and develop mining projects in Saudi Arabia.

Abu Dhabi’s share index gained 0.3%, led by a 1.5% increase in state-owned port operator Abu Dhabi Ports Company and a 0.9% hike in UAE’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Separately, state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) established a new global gas processing, operations and marketing company, ADNOC Gas, and intends to offer a minority stake in ADNOC gas through an IPO on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in 2023.

Gulf stocks rise on hopes of smaller rate hike, demand recovery

Dubai’s main share index also rose 0.3%, supported by industrial and real sector stocks as blue-chip developer Emaar properties rose 0.7%, while toll operator Salik Company was up 0.8%.

The benchmark Qatari index opened 0.2% higher, as Gulf’s largest lender Qatar National Bank added 0.4% ahead of its full year earnings later in the day, while Qatar Navigation (also know as Milaha) climbed 1.3%.

Gulf stock MENA

