AVN 67.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.41%)
BAFL 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.72%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
DGKC 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.05%)
EPCL 43.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
FFL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
FLYNG 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
HUBC 60.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
KAPCO 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
KEL 2.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.31%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (7.15%)
MLCF 21.44 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.68%)
NETSOL 87.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.87%)
OGDC 86.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.51%)
PAEL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.59%)
PPL 81.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.65%)
PRL 14.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.65%)
TELE 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 108.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.32%)
UNITY 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,048 Decreased By -7.4 (-0.18%)
BR30 14,511 Decreased By -15.7 (-0.11%)
KSE100 40,804 Increased By 45.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,098 Decreased By -43.5 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil up more than $1/bbl on US inflation data, demand hopes

Reuters Published January 12, 2023 Updated January 12, 2023 09:55pm
Follow us

NEW YORK: Oil prices rose by more than $1 a barrel on Thursday, extending gains after figures showed US consumer prices unexpectedly fell in December, and supported by optimism over China’s demand outlook.

The US consumer price index dipped 0.1% and suggested inflation was now on a sustained downward trend. Top oil importer China is reopening its economy after the end of strict COVID-19 curbs, boosting hopes of higher oil demand.

Brent crude was $1.48 cents, or 1.8%, higher at $84.15 a barrel by 11:19 a.m. ET (1619 GMT), having touched a high of $84.44, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained $1.26 cents, or 1.6%, to $78.67.

“By any metric, this number is much better than the previous reading and inflation is moving in the right direction, which should keep some pressure off the Fed,” said Naeem Aslam, analyst at Avatrade of the CPI data.

Both oil benchmarks jumped 3% on Wednesday driven by hopes that the outlook for the global economy may not be quite as pessimistic as has been feared.

“A softer landing for the US, and perhaps elsewhere, combined with a strong economic rebound in China following the current COVID wave could make for a much better year than feared and stimulate extra crude demand,” said Craig Erlam of brokerage OANDA before the CPI data was issued at 1330 GMT.

Brent oil price broadly steady at $80/bbl amid rising US stockpiles

The market is also bracing for an additional curb on Russian oil supply due to sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

The US Energy Information Administration said the upcoming EU ban on seaborne imports of petroleum products from Russia on Feb. 5 could be more disruptive than the EU ban on seaborne imports of crude oil from Russia implemented in December 2022.

Weakness in the US dollar, which typically trades inversely with oil, and strength in equities also supported crude prices, said Jim Ritterbusch of consultancy Ritterbusch and Associates.

Keeping prices from moving higher, however, was a hefty and unexpected jump in American crude oil inventories.

“Other than the China factor and recent lift in the equities amidst some weakening in the dollar, the complex doesn’t appear to possess much bullish impetus, especially when viewed within the context of transparent US crude and product balances,” Ritterbusch said.

Crude inventories rose by 19 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 6 to 439.6 million barrels. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 2.2 million-barrel drop.

Also read

Oil prices

Comments

1000 characters

Oil up more than $1/bbl on US inflation data, demand hopes

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves plunge another $1.23 bn, now stand at $4.3bn

UAE rolls over existing $2bn loan, agrees to provide additional $1bn

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia ink $1bn agreement to finance oil derivatives

MQM factions reunite ahead of local govt elections

17th successive decline: rupee continues to depreciate against US dollar

Pakistan sees shortage of some medicines as LC issue persists

Cotton import restrictions: APTMA seeks Dar’s intervention

Auto financing portfolio drops for fifth straight month

KSE-100 rises 0.11% in turbulent session

Read more stories