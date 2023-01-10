AVN 69.29 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.45%)
BAFL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.84%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.71%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.12%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.01%)
DGKC 47.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.17%)
EPCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.48%)
FCCL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.43%)
FFL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.86%)
FLYNG 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.86%)
GGL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.05%)
HUBC 60.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.68%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.3%)
KAPCO 27.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
KEL 2.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
MLCF 21.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.09%)
NETSOL 89.55 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.78%)
OGDC 84.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
PAEL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.97%)
PIBTL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.58%)
PPL 78.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.24%)
PRL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.21%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 40.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3%)
TELE 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.71%)
TPLP 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.5%)
TRG 110.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.47%)
UNITY 15.03 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.28%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,049 Increased By 37.2 (0.93%)
BR30 14,407 Increased By 138.6 (0.97%)
KSE100 40,802 Increased By 296.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 15,107 Increased By 95.1 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russia works on measures to curb discounts on its oil prices

Reuters Published January 10, 2023 Updated January 10, 2023 02:33pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

MOSCOW: The Russian energy ministry said on Tuesday it has been working on additional measures to limit discounts to international benchmarks on Russian oil prices, after the West imposed price caps.

Russia is the world’s second largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia, with oil and gas sales accounting for almost half of the country’s state budget revenue.

President Vladimir Putin last month signed a decree that banned the supply of crude oil and oil products from Feb. 1 for five months to nations that abide by the cap.

Russian oil traditionally sells at a discount to international benchmarks, such as Brent.

The discount has widened following Western sanctions over Ukraine and now stands at some $25-$30 per barrel to dated Brent.

“The presidential decree published in December bans Russian companies from referring to the illegal price cap limitations in any way, directly or indirectly.

‘No practical effect’ of Russian oil exports ban on Germany

This ban extends to any transactions with Russian crude oil up to the end user, which implies not working with traders who do not enforce the measure,“ the Energy Ministry said in a statement.

“Details on the procedure will be published shortly as well as details on the price and discount monitoring procedures.

This monitoring will be used to implement additional measures aimed at limiting the possible discount to market-based limits.“

Vladimir Putin Russian oil prices Russian energy ministry

Comments

1000 characters

Russia works on measures to curb discounts on its oil prices

15th successive decline: rupee falters against US dollar

PML-N lawmakers storm Punjab Assembly amid CM vote of confidence saga

Contempt case: ECP issues arrest warrants for Imran, other PTI leaders

'Non-availability of imported raw material': Diamond Industries suspends operations

US banks get ready for shrinking profits and recession

Edible oil shortage looms in Pakistan as dollar reserves fall

JIT being pressurised to distance themselves from assassination attempt probe, claims Imran

COAS, UAE president discuss defence, military affairs

Bankrupt Sri Lanka says treasury running dry, cuts spending

Read more stories