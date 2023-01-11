AVN 69.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.6%)
Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 11 Jan, 2023 05:53am
KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday (January 10, 2023).

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 08-01-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        19,500        235        19,735        18,235      +1500/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           20,898        252        21,150        19,543      +1607/-
===========================================================================

