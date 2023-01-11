KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday (January 10, 2023).
===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference
for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi
on 08-01-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG 19,500 235 19,735 18,235 +1500/-
Equivalent
40 KGS 20,898 252 21,150 19,543 +1607/-
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments