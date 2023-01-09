Sweden eyes closer US defence ties as NATO talks drag on

STOCKHOLM: Sweden said Monday it had launched talks with the United States about deepening defence collaboration as Turkey continues to block the Nordic country's NATO membership.

Sweden's defence ministry said that the two nations were negotiating a deal for "even closer cooperation with the United States both bilaterally and within the framework of NATO".

Exactly what the so-called Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) will cover is being negotiated "but it makes it easier for American troops to operate in Sweden," Defence Minister Pal Jonson said in a written statement to AFP.

"It could entail storage of military supplies, investments in infrastructure to enable support and the legal status of American troops in Sweden," Jonson said.

Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application

"The negotiations are started because Sweden is on its way of becoming an ally of the United States, through the NATO membership," the minister added.

Sweden and Finland broke with decades of military non-alignment and applied to join the US-led defence alliance last year in response to Russia's February invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey has refused to ratify their NATO applications, accusing both countries of providing a safe haven for outlawed Kurdish groups it deems "terrorists".

Most of Turkey's demands have involved Sweden because of its more robust ties with the Kurdish diaspora.

Ankara has notably demanded that Sweden extradite people Turkey accuses of terrorism or of having played a part in the 2016 attempt to topple President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.