AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
BAFL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.58%)
DFML 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
MLCF 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.03%)
NETSOL 90.72 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.8%)
OGDC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.9%)
PAEL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PPL 76.05 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (6.38%)
PRL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.23%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.72%)
TELE 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.31%)
TRG 116.18 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.54%)
UNITY 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 33.5 (0.83%)
BR30 14,428 Increased By 254 (1.79%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 290.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

National Foods to be biggest attraction at KEF

Recorder Report Published 07 Jan, 2023 06:00am
Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Eat Festival (KEF) is back again, celebrating the 10th Eat Festival anniversary. Present at the festival with aroma of mouth-watering food, the gigantic stall of National Foods is a showstopper. The food giant is going guns blazing with something for everyone.

Presenting the ‘new and improved’ Bombay Biryani Karachi Khaas’ made especially for the palate of Karachiites; it is being introduced for the first time ever, guaranteeing the best-in-class ‘Chat Kharadar Biryani’. This is a must try!

Accentuating the taste buds further with the Condiments variety, the people will get to enjoy custard filled puffs, corn dogs and spiral fries with ketchups and mayonnaise.

Being the leading food manufacturer of Pakistan, National Foods always brings innovation and fusion food to give a global taste. Prepared with National Foods products, the recipe for each product shall be available at the stall at the touch of a QR Code.

National Foods is out there to ensure that the audience gets to have a good time. This is supported by the presence of celebrities and singers including Ayesha Omar, Junaid Akram, Aimen Muneeb and Kaifi Khalil’s presence at their stall.

KEF is Pakistan’s premier food event to be held from January 6 to 8 at Beach View Park. So head to National Foods stall in this perfect weather for a fun evening with delectable food, music, recipes, fun-filled quizzes and laughter!

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Karachi Eat festival Karachiites National Foods National Foods products

Comments

1000 characters

National Foods to be biggest attraction at KEF

IMF team due in a couple of days, says PM: Businesspeople urged to support govt’s energy plan

Economic challenges: Dar has failed to provide any roadmap: Tarin

Pakistan: Weekly SPI sharply up 1.09pc

Polyester, other goods: DGCV Karachi revises import values upward

Pakistan fully committed to IMF programme: PM

Pace of domestic debt accumulation accelerates

Imran accuses establishment of abandoning neutrality

Challenge of terrorism: PM for enhanced institutional coordination

Economy: EAG underscores need for reforms

Insurance industry: SECP chief for improving service standards

Read more stories