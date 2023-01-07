National Foods to be biggest attraction at KEF

KARACHI: Karachi Eat Festival (KEF) is back again, celebrating the 10th Eat Festival anniversary. Present at the festival with aroma of mouth-watering food, the gigantic stall of National Foods is a showstopper. The food giant is going guns blazing with something for everyone.

Presenting the ‘new and improved’ Bombay Biryani Karachi Khaas’ made especially for the palate of Karachiites; it is being introduced for the first time ever, guaranteeing the best-in-class ‘Chat Kharadar Biryani’. This is a must try!

Accentuating the taste buds further with the Condiments variety, the people will get to enjoy custard filled puffs, corn dogs and spiral fries with ketchups and mayonnaise.

Being the leading food manufacturer of Pakistan, National Foods always brings innovation and fusion food to give a global taste. Prepared with National Foods products, the recipe for each product shall be available at the stall at the touch of a QR Code.

National Foods is out there to ensure that the audience gets to have a good time. This is supported by the presence of celebrities and singers including Ayesha Omar, Junaid Akram, Aimen Muneeb and Kaifi Khalil’s presence at their stall.

KEF is Pakistan’s premier food event to be held from January 6 to 8 at Beach View Park. So head to National Foods stall in this perfect weather for a fun evening with delectable food, music, recipes, fun-filled quizzes and laughter!

