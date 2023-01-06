AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
BAFL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.58%)
DFML 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
MLCF 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.03%)
NETSOL 90.72 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.8%)
OGDC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.9%)
PAEL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PPL 76.05 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (6.38%)
PRL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.23%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.72%)
TELE 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.31%)
TRG 116.18 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.54%)
UNITY 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 33.5 (0.83%)
BR30 14,428 Increased By 254 (1.79%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 290.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

29 killed in operation to arrest drug kingpin son: Mexican government

AFP Published 06 Jan, 2023 07:40pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

MEXICO CITY: Ten soldiers and 19 criminal suspects were killed in the operation to arrest Ovidio Guzman, son of jailed drug trafficker Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, the Mexican government said Friday.

Ovidio Guzman, nicknamed “El Raton” (The Mouse), had allegedly helped to run his father’s operations since El Chapo was extradited to the United States in 2017.

The 32-year-old was rounded up Thursday in the northwestern city of Culiacan and flown to Mexico City on a military plane following six months of intelligence work to track him down, the government said.

“Ten members of the military… unfortunately lost their lives in the line of duty,” Defence Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval told reporters, adding 19 “lawbreakers” were also killed in the operation.

The United States had a reward out of up to $5 million for information leading to Ovidio Guzman’s capture. It accuses him of being a key player in the infamous Sinaloa cartel.

Armed attack on Mexican prison leaves 14 dead

Gunfire and arson shook Culiacan after the arrest, which came as Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador prepared to welcome his US counterpart Joe Biden next week for a North America leaders’ summit where security is expected to be high on the agenda.

Initial reports were that a National Guardsman was killed and at least 28 people wounded in the violence, while school classes were suspended.

Ovidio Guzman El Chapo Mexican government Defence Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval

Comments

1000 characters

29 killed in operation to arrest drug kingpin son: Mexican government

13th straight loss: rupee records marginal depreciation against US dollar

Pakistan’s imports threatened as forex reserves hit lowest level since April 2014

Islamabad court defers Shahbaz Gill's indictment

Pakistan Business Council urges stakeholders to seek debt waivers

Pak Suzuki extends plant shutdown to January 13

KSE-100 surpasses 41,000-point mark on IMF optimism

Sarfaraz foils New Zealand to salvage draw in second Test

China’s Xi calls for greater cooperation with Turkmenistan on natural gas

Pakistan needs billions for flood recovery, UN urges

India to host virtual summit of about 120 developing countries in January

Read more stories