There will be no negotiations with any militant body: Rana

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting had decided that there will be no negotiations with any terrorist or militant organisation which are involved in terrorism against the state and the public.

However, talks can only be held with only those Pakistanis who remain involved in any illegal activity or have become a victim of an act that is against the law, in case they pass through the legal process as well as assure the state that they will accept the law of land, he said while addressing a press conference, along with Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor and PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi.

Sanaullah said it had also been decided that if the talks were needed then it should be conducted with the Afghanistan government and during the talks Afghan government should be stressed the promise they hae made not only with Pakistan but with the whole world they would not allow its soil to be used against other countries during Doha agreement.

“If the Doha agreement is implemented, then the issue of terrorism in Pakistan and other countries will be solved, and Pakistan will be safe if Afghanistan honours its promise,” he said.

When he was asked about the Afghan government’s announcement that a network of Daesh militants involved in the attack on Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul had been killed in an operation, the minister said Pakistan had received information in that regard but until it was verified by the Interior Ministry, it would be treated as mere information.

The minister about the attack on PTI chief Imran Khan said the PTI chairman was “a fraud” as he had not received any bullets in his body but “pretended” that he received four shots. “It is a fact that the wound heals in two weeks if there is no fracture,” he said.

He further said there was footage from every angle of the Wazirabad incident and the accused Naveed carried out the attack and no one was behind him.

Sanaullah said former prime minister Imran Khan “sold the whole Toshakhana” and was now running an anti-national campaign about Pakistan’s default.

He also announced that the Ministry of Religious Affairs had also compiled an authentic version of the Holy Quran which would be used as a reference at all levels. He added that the authentic version of the Holy Quran would also be approved by the Provincial Quran Board. The prints of this authentic copy of the Holy Quran would be further distributed at district and tehsil levels, he said, adding the action would be taken against any attempt to distort the Holy Quran’s text.

