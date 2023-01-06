Senate body for formulating ‘coherent’ counterterrorism policy with NACTA in lead role

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Defence stressed the need to develop a coherent counterterrorism policy with the NACTA in the lead role.

The committee met under the chairmanship of Senator Mushahid Hussain, in which, the committee was briefed on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border situation, amid an increase in cross-border attacks and remedial measures undertaken to ensure peace and security throughout the country.

Pakistan-Afghanistan border situation and deteriorating internal security situation in the province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa with specific reference to the recent attack, capture and hostage situation at Bannu Cantonment was discussed.

Secretary Ministry of Defence Lt Gen (retired) Hamooduz Zaman Khan assured the committee members that Security Forces are adept and well-equipped to counter any security threat. He apprized that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is in the best interest of Pakistan and engagement with the Afghan side on security and border management is a continuous process.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed was of the view that there is a need to gain strategic clarity to deal with the menace of terrorism, for which, the National Action Plan should be revisited considering the challenging geo-strategic environment.

He further emphasized for a coherent counterterrorism policy with the NACTA in the lead role, effective intelligence sharing mechanism among different security agencies, and enhanced border management between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The committee expressed the resolve that the people of Pakistan stand by the valiant armed forces in such testing times and appreciated the Pakistan Army’s successes in the fight against terrorism and continued efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region.

The Defence Committee also appreciated the role and sacrifices of the police, the CTD, and other law enforcement agencies in combating terrorism.The committee offered Fateha for the Shuhada martyred in various terror-related incidents in the recent past.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023