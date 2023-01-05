AVN 66.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
BAFL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.96%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DFML 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
DGKC 47.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
EPCL 45.46 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.52%)
FCCL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
FFL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
HUBC 61.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.9%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
KAPCO 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
KEL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 21.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.42%)
NETSOL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
OGDC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.48%)
PAEL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
PPL 71.45 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.87%)
PRL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
TELE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
TPLP 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
TRG 113.49 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.79%)
UNITY 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 4,036 Increased By 21.6 (0.54%)
BR30 14,173 Increased By 102 (0.72%)
KSE100 40,713 Increased By 173.9 (0.43%)
KSE30 15,052 Increased By 99.7 (0.67%)
CBOT soybeans may retest support at $14.80

Reuters Published 05 Jan, 2023 11:30am
SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean March contract may retest a support at $14.80 per bushel, a break below which could open the way towards $14.72-1/4.

About 76.4% of the rise from $14.62-1/4 has been reversed. Such a deep reversal suggests a high chance of the contract to revisit this low.

The drop is riding on a wave 5 or wave c. A wave 5 would mean a completion of the fall around $14.80.

However, the wave 4 does not match the wave 2 in both duration and size. Most likely, the contract is riding on a wave c. This wave is capable of travelling to $14.62-1/4.

Resistance is at $14.90-3/4, a break above which could lead to a gain to $14.99-3/4. On the daily chart, the contract has broken the support at $15, it may test the next support of $14.75-1/2.

CBOT soybeans may retest support at $14.90-3/4

Strengthening this is another support at $14.67-3/4.

These supports are expected to hold and trigger a bounce. A break below $14.67-3/4 would signal a reversal of the uptrend from $13.71.

