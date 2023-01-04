AVN 67.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.04%)
BAFL 31.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
BOP 4.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
DFML 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
DGKC 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.31%)
EPCL 44.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.79%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.54%)
FFL 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
FLYNG 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 61.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
KAPCO 27.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
KEL 2.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.47%)
MLCF 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
NETSOL 88.65 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.55%)
OGDC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.19%)
PAEL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
PIBTL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
PPL 70.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-2.26%)
PRL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.61%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
TPLP 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.17%)
TRG 114.20 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.93%)
UNITY 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 4,034 Increased By 1.2 (0.03%)
BR30 14,171 Decreased By -65.7 (-0.46%)
KSE100 40,730 Increased By 66.5 (0.16%)
KSE30 15,029 Increased By 35.7 (0.24%)
Jan 04, 2023
CBOT soybeans may retest support at $14.90-3/4

Reuters Published 04 Jan, 2023 10:59am
SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean March contract may retest a support at $14.90-3/4 per bushel, a break below which could open the way towards $14.80.

The deep drop from $15.37-1/2 seems to have adopted a five-wave mode.

The bounce triggered by the support at $14.90-3/4 was driven by the wave 4, which may end around $14.99-3/4 as it is expected to roughly match the wave 2.

The wave 5 is expected to travel below $14.90-3/4, towards $14.80.

The drop from $15.38-1/2 looks so deep that the uptrend from $14.62-1/4 may have reversed.

A rise to $15.02 could be extended to $15.08-3/4.

Argentina’s soya sales near 80pc of harvest, lag previous year

On the daily chart, the shooting star on Dec. 27, 2022, was the first signal of the uptrend exhaustion.

The big black candlestick on Tuesday confirmed the exhaustion.

Since the contract has broken the support at $15, it may test the next support of $14.75-1/2.

