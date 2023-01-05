Panel expresses concern over use of adulterated milk

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Wednesday, while expressing serious concern on the use of adulterated milk by 87 per cent of Pakistan’s population, has asked the government to take appropriate steps to check the quality of the fresh as well as packed milk.

The concerns were raised during the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology which was held here under the chairmanship of Sardar Muhammad Shafiq. The panel was informed that the government as yet has not obtained the report of the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding the usage of adulterated milk by 87 per cent of Pakistan’s population.

The panel inquired on the malnutrition milk consumed by 99 per cent of Pakistanis causing serious health issues like early puberty problems in children and other health issues injurious to health. “The preservatives used in the milk make it useable till a fortnight, whereas, milk is supposed to go sour in a couple of days,” Senator Rukhsana Zuberi said.

The Director General, Pakistan Standard Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) apprised the committee that the share of formal milk supply including packages and traceable milk amounts to 3.2 per cent with an annual production of 22 billion litres. However, 96.8 per cent of the milk is used in loose/unpackaged form while the checking of the quality of unpacked milk is the mandate of the provincial food authorities.

The officials informed that the reported issues regarding fresh milk include adulteration and contamination for which the PSQCA has developed a standard for pasteurization guidelines.

Senator Muhammad Humayun Mohmand regretted the fact that food standardization of one per cent of the population is been regularized, whereas, no heed is given to the food of the economically-disadvantaged class, leading to extensive health issues unaffordable by the underprivileged class. “It is very easy to say that it is not in our mandate, putting at stake, lives of millions,” Humayun stressed.

The ministry maintained that the enforcement of pasteurization laws will give food standards to local food. The committee was briefed that Pakistan is the 4th largest milk producer in the world with 62 billion litres of annual production. Thermal treatment (minimal pasteurization) is mandatory in different countries such as the USA, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia, while Pakistan should also practice this and completely outlaw raw milk sale, by which the consumer will get safer milk.

Senator Syed Shibli Faraz while emphasizing on the immediate approval of the hemp policy said that the delay in the policy was a great setback for the country, saying that “Industrial hemp will bring upto $2 billion in foreign exchange for the country”.

The committee, unanimously, showed displeasure over the delay in the approval of the hemp policy and asked the relevant officials to convey the message to the Prime Minister’s Office, urging for the earliest approval of the hemp policy by the cabinet.

Faraz said that such delay is criminal negligence and a loss to the people of Pakistan. He also inquired about the National Science and Technology Policy. The ministry updated that meetings will be held after the constitution of the working groups in 45 days.

The committees also expressed displeasure over the absence of the Federal Minister for Science and Technology, saying it shows that the minister cannot face the committee on the issue or do not consider the issue important enough to pay heed. The committee also denounced the delay in transferring the headquarters of PSQCA from Karachi to Islamabad.

While updating the status of the appointment of Director General, PSQCA in MP-I scale that the process has been initiated and the post was advertised on 27-11-2022 with a total number of 98 applications being received, these applications will be scrutinized in accordance with MP Scale Policy, 2020 and selected candidates will be interviewed by the federal minister which afterwards will be further scrutinized by the Federal Cabinet.

While taking a briefing on the recently-inaugurated campus in PCSIR lab, Quetta Office, the committee said that it will create chaos and crises because of various ethnic group affiliations with the area. The committee showed reservation on the location and urged that the campus may necessarily be located in the city area.

Senator Rukhsana Zuberi recommended that three senators from Balochistan should identify the building to submit names for approval.

The chairman committee also inquired on the status of the inquiry on the forced leave of director COMSATS, Abbottabad campus, and on the stipulated time of inquiry completion in rules. He also inquired about the reason for the delay in inquiry completion and emphasized following a certain rule to keep inquiries pending in the interest of justice.

The panel was informed that an inquiry committee comprising vice chancellor was constituted to investigate the allegation leveled against the Director, CUI Abbottabad Campus, and to probe the facts of the case. The inquiry committee submitted its detailed report to the Rector on 25th August 2022.

It was further informed that the inquiry was completed as per the stipulated time period of one month, as per the terms and conditions of the appointment a reference is submitted to the university Senate for recommendations of the inquiry committee, however, the quorum of the University Syndicate was incomplete because of which a meeting could not be initiated. The committee recommended expediting the process of completion at its earliest.

The meeting was attended by senators, Muhammad Humayun Mohmand, Kamran Murtaza, Rukhsana Zuberi, and Anwarul Haq Kakar. Senior officials from the ministry and other concerned departments were also in attendance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023