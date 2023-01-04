AVN 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
Maryam Nawaz to return Pakistan in 3rd week of January: Marriyum Aurangzeb

BR Web Desk Published January 4, 2023
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz would return to the country in the “third week of January”.

On her return, Maryam Nawaz would assume her new responsibilities as “Chief Organiser” of the party, the minister said in a tweet.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the PML-N vice president departed for Geneva today from London for her surgery. “Quaid PML-N Nawaz Sharif is accompanying her,” she added.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif promoted Maryam Nawaz as the party’s senior vice-president and authorised her to make decisions regarding the party's organisational structure.

"Pursuant to the powers conferred under the Constitution of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the undersigned is pleased to appoint Maryam Nawaz Sharif as "Senior Vice President" with immediate effect," stated a notification shared by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Twitter.

As per the notification, Maryam Nawaz has also been “authorised to re-organise the party at all tiers and levels as chief organiser.”

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar congratulated Maryam on the occasion and extended his best wishes to her.

