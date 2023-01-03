AGL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
Maryam Nawaz promoted as PML-N's senior vice-president

  • Authorised to re-organise the party at all tiers and levels
BR Web Desk Published January 3, 2023 Updated January 3, 2023 06:06pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President on Tuesday promoted Maryam Nawaz as the party’s senior vice-president and authorised her to make decisions regarding the party's organisational structure.

"Pursuant to the powers conferred under the Constitution of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the undersigned is pleased to appoint Ms Maryam Nawaz Sharif as "Senior Vice President" with immediate effect," stated a notification shared by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Twitter.

As per the notification, Maryam Nawaz has also been “authorised to re-organise the party at all tiers and levels as chief organiser.”

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar congratulated Maryam on the occasion and extended his best wishes to her.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes for Maryam Nawaz Sharif on her appointment as SVP/Chief Organiser of PML-N by the party President Shehbaz Sharif in consultation with the party Quaid Nawaz Sharif," Dar wrote.

Maryam, who is currently in the United Kingdom with his father Nawaz Sharif, was appointed one of the 16 vice presidents of the party on May 3, 2019.

Her appointment was challenged by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which had expressed its reservations. The then-foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had questioned how a convicted person can be given a key position in a political party.

