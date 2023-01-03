SC allows ECP to continue contempt proceedings against Imran, other PTI leaders

The Supreme Court (SC) allowed on Tuesday the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to continue its proceedings against former prime minister Imran Khan, and other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar in cases related to the contempt of the ECP.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Ayesha A Malik, took up the case today.

During the hearing, the SC said that the proceedings initiated by the ECP have been allowed to continue, it was reported. However, the apex court restrained the ECP from passing final orders under Section 10 of the Election Act, 2017.

Last year, the ECP issued contempt notices against the PTI leaders for allegedly using inappropriate language against the chief election commissioner and ECP. The commission had asked them to appear in person or through their counsels.

However, instead of defending, they challenged the notices before different high courts – Lahore High Court, LHC Rawalpindi bench, Sindh High Court and the Islamabad High Court on the grounds that Section 10 of the Elections Act, 2017 was against the Constitution.

As per the Election Act 2017, the “election commission may exercise the same power as the high court to punish any person for contempt of court and the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 (V of 2003), or any other law pertaining to contempt of court shall have effect accordingly.

Addressing different public rallies, Khan has alleged on several occasions that incumbent CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja is “biased” against the PTI and is allegedly supporting Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

The top PTI leadership has repeatedly demanded of the CEC to step down, questioning his decision to remain on the seat when the “country’s largest political party” has no confidence in him.

The CEC has rejected this demand. On August 19, the ECP issued contempt notices to the three PTI leaders.