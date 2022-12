LONDON: European stock markets opened Friday on a downbeat note, as investors wind down before New Year celebrations.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index retreated almost 0.4 percent to 7,486.26 points, with the market closing early at 1230 GMT.

European stocks dip on China Covid surge

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index dipped 0.6 percent to 13,984.05 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.6 percent to 6,534.48.