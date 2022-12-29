AGL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.27%)
ANL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
AVN 66.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.43%)
EFERT 76.99 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.72%)
EPCL 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.95%)
FCCL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.8%)
FFL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.2%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.54%)
FNEL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
GGGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
GGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
KEL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.33%)
LOTCHEM 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.04%)
MLCF 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.62%)
OGDC 76.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.06%)
PAEL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.19%)
PIBTL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.95%)
PRL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.61%)
TPLP 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
TREET 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
TRG 109.60 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.11%)
UNITY 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
WAVES 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 3,917 Increased By 47.2 (1.22%)
BR30 13,841 Increased By 190.5 (1.4%)
KSE100 39,697 Increased By 417.5 (1.06%)
KSE30 14,589 Increased By 127.9 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks dip on China Covid surge

AFP Published 29 Dec, 2022 02:44pm
Follow us

LONDON: European stock markets opened lower Thursday, mirroring Asian losses, as investors fretted over China’s latest Covid surge.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index slid 0.8 percent to 7,435.59 points, compared with Wednesday’s closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index shed 0.3 percent to 13,887.90 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.5 percent to 6,478.57.

The United States has joined a growing number of countries in imposing restrictions on visitors from China after Beijing announced it would remove curbs on overseas travel as Covid cases surge.

European shares end lower

Investors had previously cheered the easing of China’s strict zero-Covid controls – which had hammered the world’s second-largest economy – but are now worried about the impact of the outbreak on global supply chains and inflation.

“Health officials in other countries fear an upsurge in cases tied to Chinese travellers,” said SPI Asset Management analyst Stephen Innes.

European stock markets

Comments

1000 characters

European stocks dip on China Covid surge

8th straight decline: Rupee ends with marginal loss against US dollar

Pakistan engaging with Afghanistan regarding all issues: FO

Oil falls as China COVID spike dampens demand outlook

Melbourne looks into hosting India v Pakistan Test

Williamson double ton gives New Zealand edge in first Pakistan Test

India makes negative COVID-19 test mandatory for travellers from 5 countries from Jan. 1

Imran Khan says doesn’t see elections in ‘near future’

$15.722bn newpacts signed: Country received $16.974bn foreign assistance: EAD

Energy saving plan: Cabinet to expedite consultations with stakeholders

FBR reduces duty on import of agri tractors

Read more stories