LG polls in Islamabad: IHC turns down PTI plea for injunction on postponement

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday turned down Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s request for an immediate injunction to stop the postponement of local government elections in the federal capital, saying the issue would be decided after listening to all the parties.

The IHC was hearing the PTI’s appeal to hold local body elections in Islamabad on December 31.

Despite repeated requests by the PTI’s counsel, the bench said that the matter would be decided on Wednesday (today) after listening to all the parties in the matter.

The request by the PTI counsel for an immediate injunction comes after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) postponed the LG elections in Islamabad for the time being on Tuesday.

The PTI has challenged the decision of the single bench of the IHC to nullify the ECP’s earlier verdict and hear all stakeholders before deciding on holding elections on December 31.

The party claimed that increasing the number of union councils from 101 to 125 days before the elections scheduled for December 31, is of no importance and prayed that the single bench decision be annulled and the ECP’s decision on the matter restored.

The PTI's counsel stated that just 11 days ago, the government increased the number of union councils from 101 to 125 after claiming that the population of the city has increased.

He further claimed that the government increased the number of union councils to 101 according to the city's population six months ago, and is now further increasing local seats to 125.

The PTI's counsel also questioned the government's claim of population increase.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani said that when PTI was in power, it did not hold by-polls, as is the case with the present government.

“Maybe it suits political parties not to hold local elections,” he observed.

The hearing was adjourned till Wednesday.

