AGL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
ANL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
AVN 67.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.6%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.89%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.76%)
EFERT 76.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.49%)
EPCL 43.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
FNEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
GGGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
GGL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.02%)
LOTCHEM 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.02%)
MLCF 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.18%)
OGDC 75.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.25%)
PAEL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.81%)
PRL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.91%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TPLP 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.3%)
TREET 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
TRG 113.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.37%)
UNITY 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.33%)
WAVES 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 3,922 Decreased By -45.9 (-1.16%)
BR30 13,916 Decreased By -233.8 (-1.65%)
KSE100 39,803 Decreased By -352.3 (-0.88%)
KSE30 14,676 Decreased By -102.2 (-0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LG polls in Islamabad: IHC turns down PTI plea for injunction on postponement

Recorder Report Published 28 Dec, 2022 04:12am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday turned down Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s request for an immediate injunction to stop the postponement of local government elections in the federal capital, saying the issue would be decided after listening to all the parties.

The IHC was hearing the PTI’s appeal to hold local body elections in Islamabad on December 31.

Despite repeated requests by the PTI’s counsel, the bench said that the matter would be decided on Wednesday (today) after listening to all the parties in the matter.

The request by the PTI counsel for an immediate injunction comes after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) postponed the LG elections in Islamabad for the time being on Tuesday.

The PTI has challenged the decision of the single bench of the IHC to nullify the ECP’s earlier verdict and hear all stakeholders before deciding on holding elections on December 31.

The party claimed that increasing the number of union councils from 101 to 125 days before the elections scheduled for December 31, is of no importance and prayed that the single bench decision be annulled and the ECP’s decision on the matter restored.

The PTI's counsel stated that just 11 days ago, the government increased the number of union councils from 101 to 125 after claiming that the population of the city has increased.

He further claimed that the government increased the number of union councils to 101 according to the city's population six months ago, and is now further increasing local seats to 125.

The PTI's counsel also questioned the government's claim of population increase.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani said that when PTI was in power, it did not hold by-polls, as is the case with the present government.

“Maybe it suits political parties not to hold local elections,” he observed.

The hearing was adjourned till Wednesday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IHC LG polls ECP LG elections PTI’

Comments

1000 characters

LG polls in Islamabad: IHC turns down PTI plea for injunction on postponement

Ahsan for expediting work on project of 1000 ISUs

Power transmission programme: ADB approves $0.2m technical aid to support Tranche-4 of MFF

Private agri consumers of Discos, KE to get Rs3.60/ unit relief

Nepra allows KE Rs7.43 cut, Discos Re0.19 hike per unit

PM terms circular debt a huge challenge

HS Code Chapters 84, 85 and certain items of Chapter 87: SBP withdraws curbs on import permission

Terrorism, dictatorship ‘two sides of the same coin’: Bilawal

IK summons party MNAs’ meeting today

Seeking to boost its image, army may remodel ISPR

Interbank, open market exchange rates: Uncertainty, USD smuggling widening the gap: experts

Read more stories